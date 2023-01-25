Wigton 'loving dad' killed after car crashes into wall
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" dad who died when his car left a road and crashed into a wall.
Stephen Pape was driving the Honda Civic when it came off the A595 in Crofton, Cumbria, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday.
The 44-year-old from Wigton was described by his family as "very loving" to his children.
Cumbria Police has launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson thanked those who have already assisted with their investigation but said they are welcoming further information.
They said: "We are continuing to request that anyone who saw what happened or the moments leading up to it gets in touch."
Following the crash, the road was closed for several hours to allow the emergency services attend the scene.
