Dog owners warned as palm oil lumps wash up in Cumbria
Dog owners have been warned to stay vigilant after "chunks" of palm oil washed ashore.
Furness Coastguard said the substance - which is used to clean out fuel tanks on ships - had washed up on Haverigg shore, in Cumbria, this week.
Palm oil is not harmful to humans if ingested but is toxic to dogs and can cause a fatal reaction.
The coastguard warned more might wash up on Walney beaches and surrounding areas in the coming days.
In a statement, it urged any dog owners which suspect their animals have eaten palm oil to visit the vets.
It said that due to the nature of the substance, it is often "irresistible" to pets.
Palm oil can be released legally by vessels at sea if they are at least 12 nautical miles from the shore.
It can then collect harmful bacteria and debris from the sea before washing up on beaches.
Last year, dog owners in other parts of the UK were warned to avoid beaches after similar reports.
In recent years, palm oil has been washed up in areas including Felixstowe, Cornwall, Sussex and Whitley Bay.
