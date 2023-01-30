Carlisle and Barrow fans urged to avoid trouble at derby clash
Football fans are being urged to behave responsibly when Carlisle United take on Barrow on Tuesday in what is being billed as a Cumbrian derby.
The League Two sides will meet at Carlisle's Brunton Park, with the match kicking off at 19:45 GMT.
Police have asked supporters to be "respectful", with that message backed up by both clubs.
The home side sit fourth, one point outside the automatic promotion places, with Barrow ninth.
Cumbria Police appealed for people "not to let the emotions of the evening spill into violence or any other criminal activity".
'Let's have no issues'
Ch Supt Lisa Hogan said a large crowd was expected with a "significant policing presence in and around the stadium and city centre" planned.
"As with any high-profile event, we will be on hand to ensure the safety of everyone.
"Whilst we appreciate the passion people have for their teams, we are asking fans to remain respectful, responsible and mindful of others to ensure everyone can enjoy the match."
Carlisle United's chief executive, Nigel Clibbens, said: "Our fans have given magnificent support home and away, week in, week out this season and I'm sure they will play a positive part once again on Tuesday night.
"We have to recognise though that the negative actions of just one or two out of many thousands at a game can have serious consequences.
"Let's have no issues with fan behaviour at the ground, or in the wider community."
Barrow said they were anticipating "hordes" of supporters to make the journey about 60 miles (95km) north.
"Please remain responsible and respectful to everybody and ensure your behaviour doesn't cross the line," the football club said.
One person was arrested after a firework was thrown on to the pitch when the sides played in Barrow in October, and six arrests for disorder were made in November 2021 when they played at Brunton Park.
