Carlisle thief caught on doorbell cameras detained
A thief caught on doorbell cameras trying to burgle houses has been detained for a year.
Alfie McIntosh, 20, was seen on the cameras attempting to open doors in Carlisle at about 04:00 BST on 7 September, the city's crown court heard.
He also stole cash from a parked car, the court heard.
McIntosh admitted theft and two charges of attempted burglary. He apologised in court and vowed to turn his life round.
The court heard he and another man were seen on doorbell video attempting to enter homes in Green Lane and Yewdale Road.
The homes' occupants later told police they felt "uneasy", adding: "It is not nice knowing that someone has tried to get into your home."
McIntosh was also sentenced for drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance on 4 November and allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car which crashed into a bus stop after a police pursuit on 29 August.
'Sorry to victims'
The court heard of McIntosh's hard and challenging upbringing, and that he had turned to heavy use of drink and drugs last year following the death of his father.
He had committed burglaries at the age of just 14.
In a letter he read to court, McIntosh spoke of being "scared" while on remand in prison and vowed to turn his life around, adding: "I am sorry to my victims. I take full responsibility for my actions."
Judge Nicholas Barker sentenced McIntosh to 12 months' youth detention. He must serve an 18-month driving ban when released.
Judge Barker said of the attempted burglaries: "Had those doors been open then it is reasonable for me to conclude you would have gone into their addresses in an intoxicated state with people asleep upstairs. Who knows what might have then occurred?"
"To know that people are trying to break into their houses at four or four-thirty in the morning is obviously concerning to them."
