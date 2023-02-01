Drunk and violent partner of Workington woman jailed for attacks
- Published
A man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for being drunkenly violent towards his former partner.
Richard Dobinson, 37, from Leeds, also kicked and threw the woman's dog, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The assaults happened at the woman's home in Workington, Cumbria, and on a return visit to West Yorkshire.
Dobinson admitted common assault, actual bodily harm, strangulation and animal cruelty, and was banned from contacting the woman indefinitely.
The court heard the pair had met in Cumbria, although the woman was originally from Leeds, and started a relationship in 2021.
The first assault happened during a row when they were in West Yorkshire in May last year.
Dobinson grabbed the woman's neck and pushed her across the room, bruising her hip and leaving her with breathing difficulties, the court heard.
'Bury the woman'
In July, the woman was in bed at home at 01:00 BST when Dobinson, who had been drinking, jumped over the bed, got her on the floor and began strangling her to the point she could not breathe.
When she managed to get to her feet and walked to the living room Dobinson head-butted her.
Prosecutor Tim Evans told the court she had wanted to go for medical treatment "but the defendant would not let her".
In the last attack, in August, Dobinson, again after drinking, made a threat to "bury the woman" in the garden.
He then kicked her dog in the stomach before picking it up by the shoulders and hurling it on to concrete.
The court heard Dobinson, of Burnsall Grange, had previous alcohol and temper-related convictions and prior offending involving a previous partner.
His barrister said he was keen to mend his ways.
