Bolton Wanderers' Kyle Dempsey in court over assault allegation
Bolton Wanderers footballer Kyle Dempsey has appeared in court accused of assaulting a doorman at a social club.
The 27-year-old and his father, Michael, 50, are alleged to have punched the supervisor "multiple times" and "kneed" him in the face at Maryport Labour Club, in Cumbria, last July.
The case at Carlisle Crown Court was adjourned until 1 March when pleas will be entered.
Both men were bailed.
The incident came hours after Bolton took on Kyle Dempsey's former club, Carlisle United, at Brunton Park in a summer friendly.
The midfielder, of Magnolia Way, Blackpool, and his father, from Whitecroft, Maryport, had been due to formally enter pleas during the hearing.
However, defence barrister Lisa Judge was granted a postponement to enable her to view CCTV footage.
Mr Dempsey Sr, a former rugby league professional, faces a second charge of causing criminal damage to a door at the venue.
At a hearing at Workington Magistrates' Court last month, a prosecutor alleged the father and son assaulted Daryl Jarvis, causing him actual bodily harm, on Saturday 16 July.
It was said his injuries included bruised ribs and a suspected broken nose.
On Saturday, Kyle Dempsey scored to give League One's Bolton a 1-0 home win against Cheltenham Town.
