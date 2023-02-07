Nunthorpe family 'devastated' after dog attacked on beach
- Published
A family has been left "devastated" after their dog was seriously injured in an attack on a beach.
Marie Hay, 40, along with her daughters aged five and 20, were walking their husky, Naevia, in Redcar when it was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs.
Four witnesses who intervened required hospital treatment after the attack, which happened at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday, police said.
Ms Hay claimed it had been prolonged as the dogs were not wearing collars.
"The tissue has gone like mincemeat where she has been bitten, she has had to go through neurological tests as she can't use her legs," said the automotive industry worker from Nunthorpe, near Middlesbrough.
Six-and-a-half-year old Naevia is being cared for at Wear Referrals in Sedgefield for injuries to her front and back legs, her chest, cheeks and face.
Ms Hay said her eldest daughter had to carry the dog from the beach as she "couldn't walk and was pouring with blood" after the 10-minute-long mauling.
The family has since been asked to pay more than £10,000 to "get her to the point where she can survive", Ms Hay said.
However, their insurance policy only covers the first £4,000 and they have already paid out £3,000.
She said Naevia was "gorgeous with children" and had been a member of the family since she was a puppy.
Ms Hay said she felt helpless as members of the public tried to prevent the attack, which occurred near Majuba Road car park .
"Because they [the two dogs] didn't have collars on we couldn't get hold of them. If they had collars on, we could have got them off her much quicker".
Naevia "was just wailing" and "didn't even try to bite back", according to Ms Hay.
She now wants to trace those who tried to help so she can thank them.
"There was a lovely lady who took my daughter away and tried to stop her from seeing what was happening. I couldn't even thank her," she said.
Thousands of pounds have been raised to help the family, something Ms Hay has been "overwhelmed by".
She said: "I thought I would be selling possessions, I would have done anything to save her and the support everybody has shown has been unbelievable."
Cleveland Police said it attended the scene and took "initial details including [later] a counter allegation from the bulldogs' owner".
It also said that it is understood at least one of the dogs received veterinary treatment "and a man and three women attended hospital for treatment - primarily for hand injuries".
A spokesperson urged anyone who may have seen the attack to make contact.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.