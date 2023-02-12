Teenager arrested after alleged rape near Carlisle rail station
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after an alleged rape near a railway station in Cumbria.
The assault is believed to have happened near Carlisle station shortly after 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
The teenager, from Carlisle, was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody for questioning, Cumbria Police said.
The victim was being supported by police, the force said. It urged people to come forward with any information.
