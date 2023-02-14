Marathon man Gary McKee meets those who benefited from his daily runs
A woman whose husband died of cancer aged 41 said charity money raised by a daily marathon runner helped her cope.
Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor, wore out 20 pairs of trainers when he ran every day in 2022.
The 52-year-old, who raised £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home, has been to visit patients and staff.
Clare Hayes, whose husband Keith was cared for by both charities before he died, said Mr McKee was a "hero".
The father-of-three often ran his 26.2-mile (42km) route before starting work at the Sellafield nuclear site.
When he finished his final run on 31 December he had completed 9,500 miles (15,300km).
Meeting staff and patients from both charities, he said: "Every step I take is for someone, and there were a lot of steps.
"So when someone tells you they have a family member who is going through dark times it just makes it all feel worthwhile."
Mother-of-two Mrs Hayes' husband died of lung cancer in January 2022.
She said: "Keith was the funniest person, the most stubborn person.
"He was the best dad. We had so much help from Macmillan.
"In the days leading up to Keith passing, he was really poorly and I hadn't slept or eaten or changed my clothes in three days.
"One of the nurses suggested we have some hospice care.
"The nurses looked after him during the night and there was reassurance for me and my family that the support was there for however long we needed it, it really helped."
On 16 July last year the family joined Mr McKee on part of his daily marathon on what would have been Mr Hayes' 42nd birthday.
Mrs Hayes said: "My children think Gary is a complete hero, a complete celebrity. I just think what a selfless thing he did, all those marathons."
All the money has been raised to support the work of both charities, including providing hospice care in patients' homes.
Carl Hughes, Macmillan community cancer nurse, said: "Cumbria is incredibly rural and access to care isn't always the best. Our responsibility is to bridge that gap.
"Gary went the extra mile for us and we hope to keep going that extra mile too. He's fantastic."
Mr McKee denied he was a hero, saying: "The people who give their support are the heroes, they are the people we turn to, the job they do is incredible.
"I just feel like I'm a person who is doing what he is capable of doing."
