A66 Workington: Man and woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Two people have been killed in a car crash on the A66 in Cumbria.
It happened on Monday just before 18:00 GMT between the Bridgefoot roundabout and Stainburn roundabout, near Workington, and involved two vehicles.
A man and a woman travelling in a blue Renault Clio were pronounced dead at the scene, Cumbria Constabulary said.
The driver of a red Volkswagen Golf was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.
