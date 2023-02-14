Ryan Kirkpatrick: Men who helped murderers flee have sentences increased
Two men who helped the murderers of a man who was stabbed to death flee the UK have had their sentences increased.
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was killed by Kane Hull and Liam Porter in September 2021 in Carlisle, Cumbria.
They were assisted in their escape by Ross Neville and Michael Celmins, who had pleaded guilty in December.
Celmins, 33, who was initially jailed for 12 months, will serve two years, and Neville, 32, was handed 22 months, after being given a community order.
The pair, who were originally sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court, had both admitted assisting an offender.
Their initial sentences had been branded "disgraceful" by Mr Kirkpatrick's mother.
The case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General under the Unduly Lenient Scheme.
Hull and Porter were found guilty of murder in October 2022 and are both serving life sentences.
In the hours after the murder, Neville transported Hull and Porter away from Carlisle and was caught on CCTV at his own address as he housed the pair, the court heard.
Neville, who deals in commercial vehicles, had also gone with Hull to Newcastle and back, and then to acquire an Audi from Carlisle's Kingmoor industrial estate.
Celmins later drove to an Alston hotel to provide Hull with a stolen Skoda Roomster vehicle sourced from Manchester and also took away the Audi.
Phone evidence showed that Celmins was aware of Mr Kirkpatrick's murder and knew that Hull was wanted by police.
Following the uplifts in sentencing, Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: "I wish to express my sympathies to the family of Ryan Kirkpatrick.
"Ross Neville and Michael Celmins shamefully assisted two brutal murderers flee the UK in a cowardly attempt to evade justice.
"It was clear to me that the original sentences given to the pair were not appropriate, so I welcome the decision of the court to hand down sentences which better reflect the crimes that have taken place."
Olivia Memmory, 23, was also convicted of assisting Hull and Porter following the murder by booking accommodation in Alston and in County Mayo, Ireland, where the killers were found hiding by police.
Her original sentence of 19 months' imprisonment remained unchanged.
