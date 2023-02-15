Maryport road closures as fire rips through bakery
Ten fire engines were called to tackle a blaze which ripped through a bakery in the early hours.
The fire, which broke out just before 03:00 GMT, spread to all four floors of the Bakehouse on Senhouse Street, Maryport, Cumbria Fire Service said.
It said the fire had been extinguished but that emergency services would be at the scene all day.
There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated, Cumbria Police said.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Upon arrival, the building was well alight and had spread to all four floors of the property.
"At the height of the incident, 10 fire engines and several specialist vehicles attended the scene."
Cumbria Police, a crew from the North West Ambulance Service and water firm United Utilities also attended.
Curzon Street and Senhouse Street are closed and diversions are in place.
