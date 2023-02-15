Former Maryport Maritime Museum to become art gallery
- Published
More than £460,000 is to be spent transforming an old maritime museum into an art gallery.
Allerdale Borough Council said the building in Senhouse Street, Maryport, will feature art which had never been on display including by Workington artist Percy Kelly.
The venue, which dates back to the 18th Century, will be called the Shipping Brow Gallery.
The top floor will also be turned into a flat for an artist in residence.
Senhouse Street stands on land developed by Humphrey Senhouse who was responsible for transforming vast areas of Maryport and its harbour in the 1700s.
The building was once the Queen's Head pub and its exterior still features the original mosaic showing the head of the monarch.
It had been home to the maritime museum since 1975, but that has been temporarily relocated ahead of having a new home in Christ Church.
Councillor Mike Johnson, from the council, said: "The new art gallery will be a brilliant cultural venue.
"Being able to see original paintings by renowned artists will give enthusiasts a new reason to visit Maryport, supporting the town's growing creative movement.
"I look forward to its opening later this year."
The project is being funded by Historic England and the council.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.