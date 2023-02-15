Sellafield cleaners vote for strikes in pay row
- Published
Cleaners at the Sellafield nuclear plant have voted to take strike action over a pay dispute.
The GMB union said facilities management company Mitie, which employs them, had gone back on its word for a November rise.
It said staff in Cumbria had now been told it would be implemented in April.
Mitie said it had offered a 10.1% rise having already announced a "winter support package" including a one-off bonus of up to £125.
That scheme also featured a £50 e-voucher and free Mitie shares, a spokeswoman said.
'Back-breaking jobs'
The GMB said about 220 members were ready to take industrial action, although Mitie disputed that number.
Oli Slack, GMB organiser, described workers as being "rightly furious after broken promises from Mitie bosses".
"These men and women do back-breaking, often dirty jobs keeping this huge nuclear site clean. Mitie promised them a pay rise in November - they should stick to it."
Strike dates are due to be discussed in the coming days, the union added.
Mitie said it was "disappointed that some GMB members have voted to take industrial action, given the significant pay increase that has been offered".
"We would welcome continued engagement with GMB to reach a resolution. As always, our priority is to ensure that services are delivered and there is no disruption should strike action occur."
Sellafield Ltd, which runs the site, declined to comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.