Search for man who helped Ryan Kirkpatrick murderers
Police are searching for a man who failed to hand himself over to police after his sentence was increased for aiding murderers.
Ross Neville had until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to report to police after being given a 22-month jail term.
He had been given a community order for helping Ryan Kirkpatrick's killers escape, but this was increased after an undue leniency appeal.
Cumbria Police said anyone who saw Neville should call 999.
Mr Kirkpatrick, 24, was killed by Kane Hull and Liam Porter in September 2021 in Carlisle, Cumbria.
They were assisted in their escape by Neville and Michael Celmins, who had pleaded guilty in December.
Celmins, 33, who was initially jailed for 12 months, will serve two years, and Neville, 32, was handed 22 months, after being given a community order.
The pair, who were originally sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court, had both admitted assisting an offender.
Det Chf Supt Mick Bird, of the Cumbria force, said: "With Neville having failed to attend, we would ask the public to report any sightings of this man.
"We do not consider him a danger to the public but we would ask people not to approach him if they see him. They should instead contact us on 999 as soon as possible.
"We would also urge Neville to come forward to officers if seeing this appeal."
Neville and Celmins' initial sentences had been branded "disgraceful" by Mr Kirkpatrick's mother.
The case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General under the Unduly Lenient Scheme.
Hull and Porter were found guilty of murder in October 2022 and are both serving life sentences.
In the hours after the murder, Neville transported Hull and Porter away from Carlisle and was caught on CCTV at his own address as he housed the pair, the court heard.
Neville, who deals in commercial vehicles and is from Canonbie in Dumfries and Galloway, had also gone with Hull to Newcastle and back, and then to acquire an Audi from Carlisle's Kingmoor industrial estate.
Olivia Memmory, 23, was also convicted of assisting Hull and Porter following the murder by booking accommodation in Alston and in County Mayo, Ireland, where the killers were found hiding by police.
Her original sentence of 19 months' imprisonment remained unchanged.
