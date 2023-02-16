Lake District paddleboarder died in 'tragic accident'
- Published
A man who drowned after falling into Ullswater while paddleboarding was not able to swim, an inquest has found.
Olumide Favour Giwa, 26, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, got into difficulty near Aira Point, close to the ferry pier, on 7 August.
A four-day search involved the use of sonar equipment and aircraft before his body was found.
The tragic accident was a result of not being able to swim and not wearing a lifejacket, coroner Robert Cohen ruled.
During the inquest, Mr Cohen said he hoped it would encourage people to enjoy the Lake District more carefully.
A friend of Mr Giwa was reported to have raised the alarm when he began to struggle.
Search teams included the coastguard, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, Maryport Inshore Rescue and members of both Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and the North West Underwater Search Team.
His body was found on 11 August and Cumbria Police said the death was "not being treated as suspicious".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.