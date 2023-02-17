Turkey earthquake: Cumbria restaurant owner relieved family safe
- Published
A restaurant owner whose hometown in Turkey was hit by the devastating earthquake said he is relieved to have made contact with his family.
Mehmet Durmus, who runs the Aspava restaurant in Cockermouth, spoke to the BBC after being unable to reach his sister and cousins living in Islahiye.
He said he was "overwhelmed" by the support received from the Cumbrian community, which have raised £14,800.
Mr Durmus plans to travel to Turkey to help with the aid effort when safe to.
The death toll has risen beyond 35,000 in southern Turkey and northern Syria after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on 6 February, and is expected to increase.
Mr Durmus said his home town, in the south-east of Turkey, was almost 60% destroyed.
"I have spoken to my cousins and my sister now, it's such a relief," he said.
"I want to see them as soon as possible to see how they are, to help them get things back together.
"Not just them but the other people in my town too. I want to help as much as I can."
His fundraiser initially attracted more than £7,700 in 72 hours and he has received donations both online and in person.
He intends to use this money to pay for aid, including food, water, building materials, blankets and bedding.
"I am overwhelmed by how people have helped, the support is just amazing, it means so much knowing people care," he said.
"No matter how much money they've given, £5 or £500 it's just amazing".
