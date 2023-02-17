Carlisle house fire: Elderly man dies
An elderly man has died in a house fire in Carlisle.
Emergency crews were called to Buchanan Road in the Currock area of the city just after 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
Firefighters entered the property and found the man inside, who was confirmed dead at the scene by the North West Ambulance Service.
An investigation is under way into how the fire started, which is the eighth such fatality in Cumbria since April 2022.
Craig Drinkald, from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There has been a lot of damage caused by the fire, it has been really significant.
"He was an elderly gentleman who lived on his own - he had working smoke detectors and they were working at the time."
