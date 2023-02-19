Man killed in A689 collision near Carlisle Airport
- Published
A man has died in a crash on a road near Carlisle Airport.
The A689 east of the city was closed for several hours following the collision, just after 00:08 on Saturday.
Cumbria Police said two vehicles were involved, a Kia Picanto and a Land Rover.
The driver of the Kia died at scene, while the driver of the Land Rover was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.