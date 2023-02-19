Flood-prone Kendal to get new flood defence drainage system
Work to strengthen flood defences in a Lake District town are to begin.
Kendal was particularly badly hit when Storm Desmond battered the UK in 2015.
Cumbria County Council said work on a new drainage system, from Hillside to North Road, would begin on Monday to protect the town from deluges.
The authority apologised for any disruption to residents and said parts of North Road, in Holme, would be closed in sections during the work estimated to last for four months.
Councillor Keith Little, the council's member for highways and transport, said: "We do apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that these works may have on the local community, however, they are necessary in order to address the flood issues in Holme.
"This flood alleviation work is essential to provide the best protection for our communities, and to avoid the devastation that flooding can bring to people's lives, their homes, and their families."
