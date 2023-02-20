Ulverston murder investigation after woman dies in street
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a street.
The woman, who was in her 20s, was found unconscious in Ulverston, Cumbria, just before 01:30 GMT on Monday and later died.
County Square has been cordoned off and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.
A woman, 40, and two men aged, 28 and 61, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Cumbria Police said it was "particularly keen" to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or the moments leading up to it.
