Man, 80, killed in Workington crash which closed road
An 80-year-old man has been killed in a crash which has shut a road.
It happened on Ramsey Brow in Workington, Cumbria, at about 07:55 GMT on Tuesday.
The man had been driving a Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
"Despite the efforts of a member of public and emergency services", the man died shortly after, Cumbria Police said.
An investigation has been launched and the force is urging people with information to contact them.
The crash is the second to occur in the town in the past week after a married couple died.
