Holly Lambert: Tribute after death of woman found in street
- Published
A woman who died after being found unconscious in the street in the early hours of Monday has been named by police.
Emergency services were called to help Holly Lambert, 26, in Ulverston, Cumbria, just before 01:30 GMT.
Her family and partner described her as having a "big heart" and being "one of a kind".
Three people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail, Cumbria Police said.
A tribute to Ms Lambert, who lived in Ulverston and had links to Burnley, said she was "the life and soul of the party, lighting up every room she walked into".
'My best friend'
Her partner said the couple had been set to marry in August.
A statement said: "Holly was the most loving and caring person, she was the best person I know. Holly was my best friend, and we were so close for the three years we were together.
"I will miss her terribly every day. Holly I will miss you every day - Your Tigger."
Detectives are appealing for the driver of a white saloon taxi that passed Coronation Hall on to New Market Street at 01:26 GMT to contact them in case they might have information which could help the investigation.
