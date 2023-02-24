Workington crash victim, 80, named by police
An 80-year-old man killed in a road crash in Cumbria has been named by police.
Neil Dawes, of Workington, had been driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the town's Ramsey Brow at about 07:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Cumbria Police said no other vehicles were involved and Mr Dawes died shortly after.
The force added it was continuing to appeal for information about the incident.
