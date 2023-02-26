Witnesses sought over man's death at Whitehaven harbour
A man has died after being pulled from a harbour in Cumbria.
A member of the public reported seeing a man in the water at Whitehaven shortly before 08:00 GMT on Sunday, Cumbria Police said.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s and local to the town, was taken to hospital where he died.
A force spokesperson said his death was "not currently being treated as suspicious" but was "unexplained" with witnesses being sought.
They said: "Officers are piecing together his movements and interactions with people in the early hours of the morning in the vicinity of the harbour and are keen to hear from anyone who may have spoken with him."
Police believe the man was mainly in the King Street and Market Place areas and then the harbour front and marina area of Whitehaven.
He was wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black tracksuit top and grey and orange Nike trainers and may have been wearing sunglasses at some stage.
Investigators are also keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage in the area.
