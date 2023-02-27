Long Marton businessman conned friend over timeshare lawsuit
A businessman defrauded a friend out of more than £2,000 after offering to help her pursue a timeshare lawsuit, a court has heard.
Alistair Wells, 58, asked the woman for money to pay a law firm in Gran Canaria to help her case against the company.
But he spent the money on other things, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
Wells, of Long Marton, was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay compensation after admitting fraud.
The court heard Wells initially met the woman while running a photography business in Bowness-on-Windermere.
Prosecutors said he offered to assist in a potential claim she was pursuing against a timeshare operator and asked her to transfer money to his account to pay for a law firm and other fees.
Substantial debts
She became suspicious when he refused to give her any receipts and went on to find no legal claim had been lodged on her behalf.
In an impact statement, the woman said she had lost trust and been frustrated by Wells' criminality.
Mitigating, lawyer Steven Marsh said Wells had run into financial problems as his premises closed during the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the firm's substantial debts and insolvency.
He said Wells offered help to the woman having previously lived in Gran Canaria but, after receiving a large volume of papers from her, believed the claim would not be viable.
"He returned the paperwork to the victim and also accepted he spent the money on other things," said Mr Marsh said, adding: "He believed he was intending to repay all this at some stage. With the business going as it did, he wasn't in a position to do that."
Wells was ordered to pay £2.198.22 compensation.
