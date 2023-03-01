Bolton's Kyle Dempsey admits assaulting Maryport doorman
Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kyle Dempsey has admitted assaulting a doorman hours after a friendly match.
The 27-year-old attacked a doorman at Maryport Labour Club on 16 July hours after his side played against his former club Carlisle United.
At Carlisle Crown Court Dempsey's father, ex-professional rugby league player Michael, also admitted the assault.
Both were granted unconditional bail ahead of sentencing on 11 April.
Dempsey, from Blackpool, and his father had previously indicated they would be pleading not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, the court heard.
The pair were involved in an altercation at the club at about 22:40 BST hours after the pre-season friendly at Carlisle which the home team won 3-1.
During an earlier magistrates' court hearing, it was alleged by a prosecutor that both Kyle and Michael Dempsey had been involved in a "group attack" which left the victim with "heavy bleeding to his head due to a cut, bruised ribs, suspected broken nose and chipped teeth".
A basis of plea was proposed on behalf of the defendants which, according to their legal team after the hearing, stated that "self-defence by both men was a little bit excessive".
'Jail option'
Peter Barr, for the prosecution, asked for time to consider whether or not the proposed basis was acceptable.
A court hearing will be held in the coming weeks to consider whether the case will proceed straight to sentence or whether a judge should hear evidence about events on the night before handing down punishment.
Michael Dempsey, 50, of Whitecroft in Maryport, also admitted damaging a door at the club.
Judge Richard Archer said all sentencing options were open including jail.
