Van drives off with suspected thief still inside in Grange-over-Sands
- Published
A van drove off with a suspected thief still inside when he forced his way in to take items as it stopped at traffic lights.
Cumbria Police said the theft happened in Main Street, Grange-over-Sands, at about 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The man managed to leave with items, including cigarettes, from the van, which had been near to the golf club at the time.
He then escaped by getting into another van, which was white.
It was driven off by a second man and was reversed down Main Street, damaging several other vehicles in the process.
It made off in the direction of Allithwaite.
Police urged members of the public to come forward with information.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.