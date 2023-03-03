Appleby flood works will hit trade, businessman fears
Flood defence works in a Cumbrian town could hit local firms' trade and force them to cut jobs, a businessman has warned.
The installation of a pumping station at Appleby's Broad Close car park is set to see the facility closed for 17 months.
Kyle McRae, director of a firm which runs a pub and holiday cottages, fears it will drive customers away.
The Environment Agency said it was looking to reduce the closure length.
The scheme is aimed at helping protect about 60 properties in the Chapel Street and Holme Street area by pumping water into the River Eden.
'Severe risk'
Mr McRae, director of One Leisure, said almost all of the 122 people who stayed in the firm's properties last week used the Broad Close car park.
"Covid set us back dramatically, gas and electric are up three times [above their previous figure] and our food bills have gone up 15% so this is the last thing our business needs.
"If our business deteriorates the way I think it will [job cuts] are certainly something we'll need to look at.
"We have 28 staff working for our companies and they're all local people. [Cutting their jobs] would be the last thing I'd want to do but it is a severe risk."
Clare Clarke, who runs the Masons Arms at nearby Long Marton, said she visited Appleby twice a week for food and fuel and was worried the project would affect access.
"We didn't know anything about it till last week. The outlying villages weren't told. What are we supposed to do?"
The Environment Agency told the BBC it understood "why local people are concerned" and that it was "looking to reduce" the 17-month closure by having a phased reopening of the car park.
It also said it had moved the start date back until this autumn.
