Holocaust survivor made 'human again' in Windermere made MBE
A Holocaust survivor whose evacuation to the Lake District allowed him to "become human again" has been made an MBE.
Harry Olmer, 95, received his honour for services to Holocaust education from the Princess Royal on Wednesday.
He survived five years of forced labour in Nazi-occupied Poland before being evacuated to Windermere in July 1945 with 300 other Jewish children.
He said they "started to live again and learn again".
He said: "It really was very important, the three months I spent there. I have very fond memories.
"It was the first time we became human beings again after the Holocaust."
The story of the evacuees was portrayed in the 2020 film The Windermere Children.
A museum commemorating their story is planned.
'At its most important'
Mr Olmer, who has four children and eight grandchildren, did not know any English when he was taken to the Calgarth Estate with other liberated children.
He later took evening classes to get the qualifications he needed to study dentistry at the University of Glasgow.
After graduating in 1953 he worked as a dentist in the Army and then in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, until his retirement in 2013.
After receiving his honour at Windsor Castle, Mr Olmer said the Princess Royal was "very nice" and had told him the work he did was important.
"We talked about which concentration camps I was in," he said.
"It is a unique experience and especially with what is happening with denials of the Holocaust and antisemitism as well.
"Now it is at its most important."
