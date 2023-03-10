What does being Cumbrian mean in 2023?
- Published
As part of a series looking at identity around the UK, Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake visited Carlisle to find how out how Cumbrians feel about their identity.
When you think of Cumbria, you might think of Beatrix Potter, the Lake District and Kendal Mint Cake, but there is much more to it than that.
Almost half a million people live in the county in the north-west of England, with the 2021 census showing a decrease in working age population of 4.9% since 2011.
So what do people living in the county think about where they come from?
'The Silicon Valley of the UK'
Cumbria is undergoing a renewable energy and technology revolution which is bringing jobs and prospects, according to Jayne Moorby of Oxley Developments.
Jayne, who works for the Ulverston tech firm providing advanced electronics and LEDs for defence projects, says people down south "aren't aware" of the employment opportunities in Cumbria.
"It's not just about the Lakes, provenance and history," she says, adding: "It's about technology and innovation and we must remember Cumbria has both those sides.
"We want to be the Silicon Valley of the UK - come to Morecambe Bay, work for one of these 27 amazing tech companies and let's make it a great place to live and work."
The area needs "infrastructure investment" though, for example in roads and rail, to make town centres "hubs where people want to live and where young people want to stay," Jayne says.
"Cumbria is a county of haves and have nots and we need to make sure nobody is left behind," she adds.
'Putting Cumbria on the map'
Sports science student Marcus is proud to be from Carlisle.
The 20-year-old aspiring boxer is one of a number of students who met Nihal at Carlisle College.
"It's good to represent where I'm from," Marcus says, adding: "Nobody ever knows where Carlisle is so I've got to put it on the map."
Even though he might find more opportunities to further his career in London or Manchester, he would ideally like to stay in Carlisle "because it's where I'm from".
Fellow student Alexandra studies aesthetics, a course that teaches beauticians to provide specialised treatments such as laser hair removal, and feels Carlisle is a good place to set up a business.
"I like it here because it's small and you know everybody," she says, adding: "If you're setting up a business, people will support you instead of being competition."
She adds that large cities such as London "scare" her because they're "too big".
'This is where I found my sound'
Musician Jonny from Hardwicke Circus says his group would not be the same without Carlisle, and it's the "streets and places I go and people I meet that's informed the band".
Hardwicke Circus, named after a roundabout in the city, will be performing at Glastonbury after coming to the attention of Sir Paul McCartney.
"People say, 'would you not be more successful in a bigger city?' But I've seen that as a barrier," Jonny says,
"I've seen it as ammunition, as something we can use."
Kiamo Blu is also a musician living in Carlisle, having originally lived in Johannesburg before moving to London and then Cumbria.
She says although London is an amazing place to be a musician, her music became more unique once she moved north.
"In London I had to fit into a certain sound," she says.
"I came here and realised there's so much I can do, that's when I found my sound.
"When I came here I got more exposure than I did in London, I was able to send my music through BBC Introducing and was so happy someone got time to listen to me - London is so oversaturated you don't get a chance."