Biker airlifted to hospital after Lake District accident
A man had to be airlifted to hospital after crashing his mountain bike in the Lake District.
He suffered an injury to his chest and minor cuts to his face on a trail in Whinlatter, near Keswick, at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT), Great North Air Ambulance Service and North West Ambulance Service attended.
The MRT, which said the rescue took about two hours, said 15 team members had been called to the scene.
In a social media post, they said they were able to assess his injuries, providing pain relief before being airlifted to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.
