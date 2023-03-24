Cumbria footballer and 'much-loved' dad Jacob Baker dies
Tributes have been paid to a young footballer who "adored" his four-year-old daughter and his family.
Jacob Baker, who played for Flimby Social Football Club, in Cumbria, died suddenly aged 27, earlier this month.
The club said it had been left "very upset" and was supporting his friends and family.
Sam Davis said her partner was a "football-mad dad" who would "do anything for his family".
"Jacob would light up any room he went into, he was the type of person who could make friends anywhere he would go," the 29-year-old said.
Mr Baker moved to live with Ms Davis in Seaton, near Workington in Cumbria in 2018.
He signed up to play for Flimby Social FC, where he climbed the ranks and became captain in 2021.
She said: "He was football mad, playing for the local team and watching Man United, wearing his Man United top with pride, every single week without fail."
The pair met while studying at Northumbria University in Newcastle, before going on to have their daughter Grace.
"He absolutely adored his family and would do anything for me and Grace to make sure we were happy," Ms Davis said.
"He was the daftest lad you'll ever meet, always doing something silly and making people laugh."
The club said it had lost a "very valuable member" of its team and a "dear friend".
A spokesperson for Flimby Social FC said: "Jacob Baker who was loved by all, who always brought a smile to everyone around him, has sadly passed away.
"He was a big part of the team and to a lot of the lads at Flimby Social."
When not performing on the pitch, Mr Baker worked at Sellafield which said it was "extremely saddened" at his death.
A spokesperson for the nuclear reprocessing plant said it "sends our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.
"We are offering support to colleagues who are affected."
It is understood a minute's applause will take place ahead of Sunday league team matches in Cumbria this weekend.
