Workington: Would-be rapist Alan Adam jailed in his absence
A man found guilty of trying to rape a sleeping woman has been jailed in his absence after fleeing the country.
It took jurors 90 minutes to convict Alan Adam of sexual assault and attempted rape carried out at his home Workington in February 2020.
Carlisle Crown Court heard that the 38-year-old fled the UK by ferry in July despite being aware of the court case.
He was jailed for nine years which he will serve if he is extradited to the UK.
His presence is unknown, the court heard.
Prosecutor Robert Smith said the victim had been at Adam's flat when she had become unwell during a drinking game.
The hearing heard how she woke up in Adam's bedroom and became aware of his "unwanted sexual advances" to which she said no, however, he "carried on regardless".
She managed to get away without being raped but was left with some injuries and profound mental scars, the court heard.
Three years on, the woman said in an impact statement that she "continued to live a nightmare".
"He has broken me, and I don't think I ever fully trust a man again. He took advantage of me when I was asleep and intoxicated," her statement said.
Adam, previously of Harrington Road, Workington, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.
Judge David Potter said: "The defendant, knowing he was to face trial, deliberately absconded from the UK.
"If or when he is extradited or detained in the UK, the sentence will take effect."
