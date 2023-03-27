Warning of up to £1,000 fine after sheep attacked in Cumbria
- Published
Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets under control after a number of sheep were killed or injured since the start of the year.
Twelve incidents have been reported and Cumbria Police said owners of out-of-control dogs who attacked or chase farm animals faced a fine of up to £1,000.
The force also said that farmers had a legal right to shoot dogs which are endangering their livestock.
It said since 1 January, four sheep had been killed in attacks.
The county's Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall, said: "We are exceptionally lucky to live in a picturesque, rural county with plenty of walking trails that lead through the countryside.
"However, this privilege does come with responsibility. We have many farmers and agricultural businesses whose livelihoods depend on the health of their livestock.
"It is our duty as dog owners, and owners of dog walking businesses, to ensure that all dogs are kept on a lead when in a field with or near livestock, no matter how well trained these dogs are."
He added that it was lambing season when many ewes were "highly vulnerable".
Ch Insp Lee Skelton, the force's rural crime lead, said it was in a dog's nature to chase sheep no matter how "placid" the pet was.
"If sheep are chased they become distressed and their instinct is to run, often resulting in horrific injury or death," he added.
"Dog owners must remember to keep their dogs under control and on a lead around farm animals and wildlife."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.