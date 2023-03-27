Cumbria football games paused in memory of team captain
- Published
Football matches were paused for a minute's round of applause after the death of a 27-year-old team captain.
Jacob Baker, who played at Flimby Social Football Club, in Cumbria, died suddenly earlier this month.
Mr Baker, who was father to four-year-old Grace, was previously described by his partner Sam Davis as a man who "would do anything for his family".
Players across the region, and across the leagues, remembered Mr Baker before Sunday's matches began.
"It just shows how committed the football community are around here, Jacob would have loved this", Ms Davis, 30, said.
"Clubs near to where we live and as a far as Carlisle did this".
Teams including Denton Holme and Brampton were among those taking part, while Flimby Social FC fixtures have been temporarily suspended at its request.
Club officials said they had been left "overwhelmed" by the support shown.
"It was so kind and thoughtful of them. So many teams have come forward and said if there is anything they can do to let them know," a spokesperson said.
"Some of the teams even play in a different league to us but it's just nice that everyone is getting involved. It's been overwhelming."
A further minute's applause is scheduled to take place this weekend after two games had to be postponed due to flooding.
The club said it would give those teams the opportunity to also pay their respects to Jacob.
Ben Snowdon, chief executive officer at the Cumberland Football Association, added he hoped the actions would provide "some comfort to Jacob's family, friends and teammates".
Mr Baker moved to live with Ms Davis in Seaton, near Workington in Cumbria in 2018.
He signed up to play for Flimby Social FC, where he climbed the ranks and became captain in 2021.
Paying tribute earlier this month, Ms Davis described him as "the daftest lad you'll ever meet, always doing something silly and making people laugh".
An online fundraiser will be set up with the proceeds going towards Jacob's daughter and his family.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.