Rochdale cocaine courier jailed after M6 Cumbria stop
- Published
A cocaine courier caught with drugs potentially worth £100,000 has been jailed for four and a half years.
Cumbria Police stopped Asllan Byberi, 31, in his VW Golf on the M6 between Carlisle and Penrith on 1 March due to the manner of his driving.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he appeared to be "nervous" and police found a 1.1kg block of cocaine in a bag under the front passenger seat.
Byerbi of Rochdale admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Officers stopped Byerbi on the M6 southbound close to Southwaite Services on the late afternoon, the court heard.
He initially gave false details to police but later made his admission on the basis that he was a courier for crooks further up the criminal chain and had been making a one-off trip.
He also admitted driving without insurance.
Judge Andrew Jefferies KC noted the defendant, of Lisbon Street, had been given a 37-month prison sentence almost a decade ago at Basildon Crown Court for exactly the same type of drugs supply offence.
Byerbi was warned a third sentence for a drugs supply crime has a mandatory starting point of seven years in prison.
