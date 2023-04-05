Kendal gas leak highlights need for carbon monoxide alarms
The importance of carbon monoxide alarms was highlighted by a gas leak after which four people were taken to hospital, police said.
Part of Wattsfield Road in Kendal, Cumbria, was evacuated after a leak at 23:55 BST on Tuesday.
The police, fire and ambulance service attended and a "reception centre" was set up to accommodate residents.
Cumbria Police said the gas leak had been discovered by a carbon monoxide alarm in one of the affected homes.
The leak was later isolated and most residents were allowed to return.
Police said four residents reported feeling unwell and were taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.
A force spokesperson said seven out of nine affected homes had now been deemed safe.
They added that the use of a personal carbon monoxide alarm had enabled "quick detection", which "ultimately can save lives".
