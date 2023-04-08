Cumbria: Veterans' support camp aims to host emergency staff
An outdoor camp aimed at boosting the mental health of armed forces veterans has saved at least three lives, organisers have said.
The site, near Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria, hosts ex-service personnel and provides a safe space to encourage conversation.
Woodland Xperiences was founded by two veterans who now want to open up the camp to emergency service staff.
"We all see things that we don't want to see from different traumas," said co-founder Adrian Martin.
Those who attend the camp, at Piper Hole Farm, take part in activities that allow them to talk about their experiences, which can often be "bottled up".
Since 2019 more than 260 veterans and serving military personnel have attended.
"The last three years we have had three veterans who wouldn't physically be here now," said Mr Martin, who served for 18 years in the Royal Artillery.
"They have been dragged along to camps by other veterans that knew they wouldn't be here the next day and they are still here now."
'Back to civvy land'
Veteran Jessie Wilson, who has attended the camp, joined the Army in 1979 and then served with the Territorial Army between 1991 and 2016.
"I used to think, I can't understand why people are depressed but now I can," she told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"[Being here] it's the freedom, the relaxation, meeting people, those in the same situation, I just love it."
Paul Matson, from charity Hull4Heroes, said new bonds had formed.
"The bad thing for me was leaving the forces - I had some big pitfalls and I turned to drink," he said.
"It's very strange when you leave, you leave on your own and it's a big struggle - you always feel a little bit disjoined in civvy land.
"Here we are with a lot of people who say 'it feels good'."
