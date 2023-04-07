Cumbrian teenage carpenter creates second bowl for charity
A 13-year-old boy who raised more than £250,000 for Ukrainian children by holding a raffle to win one of his carved wooden bowls has created another for charity.
Gabriel Clark said he was inspired after visiting a school in Warsaw, Poland, to meet some youngsters who benefitted from his fundraising.
Gabriel, from Cumbria, said the trip had been "amazing and inspiring".
Charity Save the Children said it was "incredibly grateful" for his support.
Gabriel's latest work, called The Hope Bowl, is stripy, made up of three types of wood - ash, sapele and zebrano - representing education, food and medicine, the different areas of Save the Children's work.
It took the teenager 10 hours to complete and involved a trip to Newcastle to borrow a lathe which was bigger than the one he had at home.
Gabriel said he was inspired to make the bowl after his trip to the Warsaw school, which is supporting more than 450 children from Ukraine aged between six and 17.
"It was really interesting to learn about their culture and experience that first-hand," he said.
"We played some traditional Ukrainian board games and I got horribly beaten in a game of ping pong."
He also added what struck him most was "how much the children were just like me and my friends".
Last year his Bowl for Ukraine, which was etched with blue and yellow rings to symbolise the country's flag, exceeded all expectations when it raised more than £250,000.
Initially Gabriel had set a fundraising target of £5,000.
This year money raised by the draw for the bowl, which closes on 14 April, will help the charity's Emergency Fund, supporting youngsters in areas such as East Africa.
