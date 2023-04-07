Eleanor Williams: Last of funds for rape liar donated to charities
A fundraiser who collected more than £20,000 in aid of rape fantasist Eleanor Williams says he is "looking to move on" after donating the last of the money to charity.
Shane Yerrell launched the JustGiving appeal after seeing a Facebook post in which Williams, of Barrow, Cumbria, said she had been abused.
The money had been intended to pay for a private prosecution of her attackers.
However, a row broke out after her claims were found to be a web of lies.
Williams alleged she had been groomed from the age of 12 and trafficked for sex by an Asian gang as well as being raped by a number of other men.
Her social media post in July 2020 showing horrifying facial injuries was shared online more than 100,000 times, sparking protests in her home town.
But following a trial at Preston Crown Court she was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.
The jury heard the injuries shown in her Facebook post had been self-inflicted with a hammer bought from Tesco.
Mr Yerrell launched legal action to recover well-wishers' money which had been transferred to Williams' mother, Allison Johnston, in July 2020.
Almost £7,200 was returned to him via his bank following a fraud claim and he has now transferred £3,600 to the Barrow-based Furness Multicultural Community Forum having given the same amount to the James Bulger Memorial Trust last month.
Earlier this week Mrs Johnston said she had donated £13,000 to two homeless charities after being accused of pocketing the money by people on social media.
Mr Yerrell, who established the charity Through the Fight Foundation to raise funds for people in need, said the battle over the funds had been "draining".
"I just wanted to help. Ellie's post was very convincing," he said.
"She appeared to have substantial evidence - text messages which appeared to be from the grooming gang and her body was battered and bruised.
"I never would have thought it wasn't true. It's heart-breaking.
"It took a while for it to sink in that it wasn't as it was presented, but all I can do is take a positive from that by making sure two fantastic charities have got help.
"This has affected me and the people around me. I'm not looking for sympathy or to look to be a victim because the real victims have suffered for three years.
"I hope people can see I tried my best. I just want to get back to being happy and help other people."
Mr Yerrell, who is a councillor on Epping Forest Council in Essex, said he would "walk away" and bring his legal action to a close once his solicitor had received confirmation of Mrs Johnston's own donations.
She told the BBC the matter was "in hand".
The Furness Multicultural Community Forum said it recognised it had been "a very difficult time" for the local community and that the funds donated by Mr Yerrell would help it deliver youth, community cohesion and anti-racist work.
The James Bulger Memorial Trust, set up by the parents of the Merseyside toddler who was murdered in 1993, said the money would help cover the running costs of a holiday lodge giving respite accommodation to families.
