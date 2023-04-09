Cleator Moor runner relishing 30 miles for 30 days challenge
A man who has taken up a challenge to run 30 miles daily for 30 days to celebrate his 30th birthday has said he wakes up "excited each day to do it".
Chris Young, from Cleator Moor, near Whitehaven, began the runs on 1 April and hopes to raise £30,000 for two local charities.
The 29-year-old said he was inspired by local runner Gary McKee, who ran a marathon a day throughout 2022.
He added that he had "always had a passion for trying to help people".
Mr Young, who ran alongside Mr McKee for 92 of his marathons, works as a health physics monitor at Sellafield nuclear power station and decided to take up the challenge around his 30th birthday on 25 April.
He said he was raising funds for Hospice at Home West Cumbria and Hearts of Gold West Cumbria and had taken inspiration from the charities.
"You think about who you are raising money for," he said.
"One charity providing end of life care and another who is providing for people who can't afford to put their heating on or food on the table."
He said he had continued with his daily challenge despite suffering an injury which left him with "no mobility in my foot", adding: "The swelling was so bad I could barely get my trainer on."
As a result, he said he had been completing the distance in under six hours.
He added that he was being supported by family, friends and his local community along the course, who have turned out to join him or cheer him on from the streets.
"It's just brilliant to bring the community together," he said.
