Penrith: Multiple roads to be closed for emergency repairs
- Published
Several roads in Penrith town centre will be blocked to traffic as emergency repairs take place.
Closures will be in force on three days as work is carried out on the A16 and Burrowgate junction.
The work will be carried out on Sunday 16, Monday 17 and Sunday 23 April and it is hoped there will be "minimal disruption", the local authority said.
A diversion route for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be in place during the closures.
Resurfacing work will be taking place, as well as drainage and road marking renewal.
- Sunday 16 April: Roads will be closed through Middlegate, Devonshire Street and King Street between the A592 Brunswick Road junction to the U3536 Old London Road. There will be no access on to the A6 Middlegate and King Street from the Burrowgate and Crown Square junctions.
- Monday 17 April: U3522 Burrowgate junction will be closed between 18:00 BST and 22:30 BST. The A6 through Middlegate will be open as usual on this date.
- Sunday 23 April: The road will be closed from the Musgrave Monument, Devonshire Street through King Street and Victoria Road to the U3540 Southend Road. There will be no access on to the A6 from Crown Square, Kilgour Street and the Carleton Road Junctions which will be closed to all traffic.
A Westmorland and Furness Council spokesperson said: "The timing of these works after the Easter holidays will allow us to complete this much needed repair work before the May Bank Holidays and the onset of the main tourist season but keep disruption to the town centre traffic and business to a minimum by working outside of peak hours."
