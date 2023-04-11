Footballer Kyle Dempsey 'lost it' during Maryport doorman attack
Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kyle Dempsey has told a court he is "embarrassed" after he "completely lost it" and attacked a social club doorman.
The 27-year-old has admitted assault following the incident at Maryport Labour Club, in Cumbria, in July.
His father, ex-professional rugby league player Michael Dempsey, has also admitted assault.
A judge at Carlisle Crown Court has been hearing further evidence ahead of sentencing on Wednesday.
The incident happened hours after Bolton played a pre-season friendly against Dempsey's former side Carlisle United.
The footballer, of Blackpool, and his father, of Whitecroft, Maryport, admitted assaulting Darryl Jarvis, causing actual bodily harm, having forced their way into the club.
Michael Dempsey also admits damaging a door.
However, prosecutors dispute their claims that they acted in excessive self-defence during an incident captured on CCTV.
'Ruin my career'
A judge will rule on their level of blame before passing sentence.
Describing the impact of the incident, the midfielder said: "I know with the position I've got myself in now, it could be huge for me, potentially ruin my career.
"Twenty-seven years of building the football career I've had - to throw it all away with one misjudgement on one night would just absolutely break my heart, and ruin my relationship with family members and things like that."
He admitted drinking three or four pints before the incident.
Directing him to CCTV footage, prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said: "You've completely lost it there, haven't you?"
Mr Dempsey replied: "Yeah."
Footage showed him throwing punches and appearing to knee Mr Jarvis several times.
He said: "I just felt the need to defend myself against the guy because of what he was capable of doing to me. After that, I am embarrassed by my actions."
The court heard a fight had broken out after members of the Dempsey family returned to Maryport and the footballer had been briefly knocked unconscious in the street by a man who was known to him.
The man was seen heading towards the Labour Club at around 22:30 BST with father and son then following in a bid to speak with him.
'Embarrassed by our actions'
Mr Jarvis told the court he "pulled" Kyle Dempsey outside after he arrived at the club as part of a "swarm" of people with Michael Dempsey then throwing a punch followed by "multiple strikes" to his body, face and head.
Mr Jarvis said he managed to break free, reported the incident to management and then bolted the front doors shut before Michael Dempsey burst through and charged at him "aggressively".
He told the court he took hold of Kyle Dempsey's collar, denying a claim by a defence barrister that he grabbed the footballer by the throat, but was then struck several more times.
Denying using anything other than restraint techniques, Mr Jarvis said he suffered a broken nose, chipped teeth, bruised ribs, heavy bleeding and a substantial cut to his head.
Self-employed bricklayer Michael Dempsey told the court of being initially punched and taunted by Mr Jarvis - allegations denied by the bouncer - and said he feared his son could suffer "serious damage" that "may finish his career".
"As a parent you just want to protect your son and your family," he said. "I am embarrassed by our actions, how we got to be in that position that night, by just going out for a family day."
