Cumbria: Almost 1,000 homes lose power in storms

Pylon
Electricity North West estimated all power would be back on by 18:00 BST at the latest

Hundreds of properties are without power in Cumbria following strong winds overnight.

Electricity North West said areas affected included Barrow, Carlisle, the South Lakes and along the west coast.

The power company warned that more than 110 homes in the Wetheral area of Carlisle and around 150 properties in Allerdale might not be reconnected until 18:00 BST.

It said the gales had toppled trees which had fallen on overhead lines.

It added that engineers were working to get supplies back on "quickly and safely".

The company's website said: "This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity to homes or businesses.

"We didn't know before the electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible."

It added that in cases of high voltage power cuts, engineers were often able to reconnect properties before estimated times for restoration.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.