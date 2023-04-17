Eamont Way: New footpath linking Penrith and Pooley Bridge opens
A new footpath linking a town and village in Cumbria's Eden Valley will encourage tourists to ditch their cars, local campaigners hope.
The Eamont Way links Penrith and Pooley Bridge via existing trails, road crossings, and newly-created paths.
Before people had to drive between the two because of a lack of pavements.
The 8.8km (5.5-mile) path was designed by Friends of the Ullswater Way and Sustainable and Integrated Transport for Ullswater (Situ).
Rambler and artist Colin Hindle, a member of Situ, helped plan and promote the route by producing sketches and paintings.
He said: "The two main roads on that route have no pavements whatsoever so it was dangerous and intimidating for pedestrians.
"It's a safe way to walk from Penrith and Pooley, which has never existed before - it is 5.5 miles of glorious scenery."
On the trail, hikers will see wooden finger post signs to mark the way with a logo featuring an eel.
The eel was chosen for the sign in honour of the weekly fish market that was held in Pooley Bridge from 1215 to 1860.
