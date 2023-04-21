Cumbria pothole machine to 'speed up' repairs, council says
A council is hoping to repair potholes more quickly after bringing in "highly-efficient and innovative" machines.
Westmorland and Furness Council said three "jet patching machines" would be deployed in parts of Cumbria.
They can carry out up to 150 repairs per day, taking two minutes for a permanent repair each time, the council said.
It is hoped the machines will reduce the disruption normally caused by conventional methods.
The equipment works by using a bitumen emulsion that fills every crack in a pothole, under high pressure.
It will also be used for emergency repairs and to seal sections that have become worn.
Phil Greenup, the council's assistant director of sustainable transport and highways, said."This winter has seen severe weather and freezing temperatures, which have taken their toll on the condition of (the) roads."
"Repairing damaged road surfaces is one of the top priorities for the council and the deployment of the jet patchers to support this is essential."
