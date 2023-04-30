Penrith football club to get new pitch as plans approved
A football club will receive a new artificial pitch that will allow it to cater for an growing demand for girls' football.
Work at Frenchfield Park in Penrith, Cumbria, will begin in June after the plans were approved.
The ground is home to Penrith AFC but is owned by Westmorland and Furness Council (WFC).
David Haughian, the club's assistant director, said its growth had been restricted by the current facilities.
He said it was unable to accommodate the increased interest in girls' football and could not provide winter training.
The plans were discussed by the council's cabinet earlier this week, but councillors confirmed work would begin later this year.
The project will cost up to £870,174, but the sports charity, Football Foundation will contribute £605,174, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Premier League's club development fund will pay £150,000 and the remaining amount will be paid by Penrith AFC and WFC.
Mr Haughian said it will "provide opportunities for children, young people and adults to live healthy, happy lives" by increasing participation in sports and physical activities.
He added: "It will also support the sustainability of the sports club by bringing in vital income through the hire of the artificial grass pitch".
The work is expected to be completed by winter.
