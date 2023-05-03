Crash near M6 at Kendal: Man dies and several hurt
- Published
A man has died and several others hurt in a crash near the M6 in Cumbria.
The crash, on Tuesday at 13:20 BST on the A684 flyover bridge at junction 37, near Kendal, involved a green Peugeot and a black Smart Forfour.
A passenger in the Peugeot in his 80s died at the scene, and the driver, also in his 80s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.
A woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s travelling with them were also taken to hospital.
A passenger in the Smart car was taken to Lancaster hospital with serious injuries, and the driver, a man in his 70s, sustained minor injuries.
Cumbria Police urged anyone who saw what happened or had dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.