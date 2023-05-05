Local elections 2023: First Barrow Parish Council goes to Labour
Voters in Barrow have elected the town's first parish council, with an overwhelming win for Labour.
The previous borough council became part of Westmorland and Furness in 2022, and a parish council was created to give local people a voice.
A total of 21 councillors were elected across 11 wards with two chosen to represent each area, apart from Barrow Island with one.
Labour secured all but two positions, which went to the Conservatives.
While local elections took place in the majority of England, Cumbria held its main vote - for the new Cumberland and Westmorland and Furness authorities - last year.
"It gives an identity to the area and it gives the people of Barrow something to live up to and respect," said Eddie Payne, who worked for Barrow Borough Council for 25 years, going back to when it was part of Lancashire.
"People of Barrow need access to express their opinions about what's happening to them locally.
"I think we need a local council to put forward the views more forcefully."
'Not just flowers'
Some parish and town councils are small operations that manage things such as local allotments, while others have million-pound budgets and manage everyday services.
In 2021, they enjoyed a brief moment in the spotlight thanks to Jackie Weaver and a viral Zoom meeting.
Whitehaven Town Council was formed in 2015 and Gemma Dinsdale, Independent, was elected.
She said it gave a lot of support to the borough and county councils at the time.
"I know people laugh and say it's just flowers and events but for them not to have to worry about that, for us to be able to bring it to the table, or take away half of the work, makes a massive difference," she told BBC Radio Cumbria
"People have said about walking down by the harbour the difference from seeing the flowers that have been planted or the events that are put on like the market place at St Nick's that happens on Fridays."
It leaves Carlisle as the only part of Cumbria not represented at local level by a town or parish council.
